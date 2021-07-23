Mangalagiri: TDP politburo member K Kala Venkata Rao decries CM YS Jagan's 'vendetta' against MANSAS

Mangalagiri: TDP politburo member K Kala Venkata Rao on Thursday expressed concern that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was resorting to vendetta activities after the High Court of Andhra Pradesh cancelled the appointment of Sanchaita as the chairperson of the MANSAS and Simhachalam Trust Boards.

Venkata Rao deplored that the Chief Minister was deriving 'sadistic pleasure' by getting illegal cases filed when the MANSAS employees were only asking for payment of their salaries. The government should withdraw all the cases filed against the employees unconditionally and their salaries should be deposited without any further harassment.

In a statement here, the TDP leader said that the YSRCP ministers, the MLAs and the MLCs have taken full salaries even during the coronavirus pandemic. But the MANSAS employees were being paid half salaries on the pretext of the dreaded virus for the past 16 months.

Venkata Rao slammed the Jagan regime for causing the MANSAS to slip into such a crisis in which it was not being able to pay salaries. The employees were being illegally removed just for asking salaries.

The TDP leader deplored that the Vijayasai Reddy gang was creating terror and resorting to unchecked land grabs all over North Andhra region in the past 26 months.

He advised the Jagan government to realise that the High Court has given a setback to it just because a midnight GO was issued for the illegal appointment of Sanchaita.