Mango procurement plan gets Cabinet nod

Vijayawada: The state Cabinet on Wednesday took several significant decisions aimed at bolstering infrastructure, supporting the agricultural sector, and fostering economic growth. Key approvals include expediting construction of residential complexes in Amaravati, a substantial mango procurement plan, and significant investments in airport development and technological initiatives.

The Cabinet approved the allocation of Rs 524.70 crore to complete the remaining construction works of the residential complex for MLAs, MLCs, and All India Services officers in Amaravati. This multi-storied complex will comprise 432 residences across 18 buildings.

In other infrastructure-related decisions, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 286.20 crore for desilting sand from various reaches of the Krishna River and the foreshore of Prakasam Barrage.

Additionally, a proposal to review land allocations to various institutions within the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) region, in accordance with the Amaravati Land Allotment Rules, received approval.

In a crucial move to protect the interests of mango farmers, the Cabinet approved a proposal to procure 6.50 lakh metric tonnes (MTs) of Totapuri mangoes for the current season. This initiative aims to provide remunerative prices, ensure the economic well-being of farmers, and sustain mango cultivation. The government has sanctioned a total of Rs 260 crore as a support price at Rs 4 per kg, following a prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The Cabinet also gave its nod to provide a shortfall guarantee to AP Airports Development Corporation Ltd. (APADCL) and permit APADCL to secure a loan of Rs 1,000 crore from HUDCO. This loan is earmarked for the development of airports at Kuppam, Dagadharthi, Srikakulam, and Amaravati, to provide viability gap funding support for Kuppam Airport, and to clear urgent pending liabilities of APADCL. The Cabinet also ratified orders for the establishment of the “World Economic Forum – AP Centre for Energy and Cyber Resilience” at Amaravati. This strategic collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF) under its Global Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Network has an estimated operating budget of Rs 36 crore for three years.

To bolster water supply initiatives, the Cabinet approved the formation of AP Jal Jeevan Water Supply Corporation as an autonomous entity under the Companies Act, 2013.

This corporation will mobilize Rs 10,000 crore through loans from public sector banks and financial institutions to meet the State's matching share under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

In a move to benefit transport vehicle owners, the Cabinet approved the promulgation of an Ordinance in place of the Andhra Pradesh Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2025. This amendment significantly reduces the ‘green tax’ rate for transport vehicles. The tax, which was previously up to Rs 20,000 per year, has now been reduced to Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000, a decision expected to benefit 9,56,429 people.

Further positioning Amaravati as a technology hub, the Cabinet approved the formation of a government company named Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre (AQCC). This centre is envisioned as a key milestone in positioning Amaravati as a global

quantum hub.