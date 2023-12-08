Manipal hospital completes 100 robotic-assisted surgeries

Vijayawada: Manipal Hospital has completed 100 robotic-assisted surgeries since the launch of the state-of-the-art fourth generation Da Vinci X Robotic-assisted surgery unit. Robotic surgeries have seen maximum application across Gastrointestinal, Oncology, Urology, Gynaecology and Bariatric surgery procedures.

Dr Surendra Jasti, Consultant- Minimally invasive surgery and Bariatric surgeon, Dr V Dharmendra Kumar, Consultant- Surgical Oncologist, Dr Ravi Sankar Ganji, Consultant-Urologist and Kidney Transplant Surgeon, Dr Lakshmi Prasuna, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist are the surgeons behind the machine who have been successfully performing robotic-assisted surgeries.

Hospital Director Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi said that the hospital has ensured access to the best-in-class robotic services to the people. “We have constantly surpassed many benchmarks, from conducting the most number of robotic surgeries in a short span of time,” he said.