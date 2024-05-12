Congress flag will be hoisted in Karimnagar says Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar : “The Congress flag should be hoisted on Karimnagar soil in Lok Sabha elections,” asserted Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Addressing an election rally on the final day of campaigning here on Saturday, the Minister accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao of being dictators.



“In the Assembly elections held recently under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress was crowned in Telangana by seeking democracy and change against the dictatorship. Now, BJP and BRS leaders are attacking the five-months old government. They are saying they will let the government run,” he said.



Ponnam reminded people of the promises fulfilled by the Congress government and assured to implement the remaining guarantees after the election code. “The government will implement the rest of the promises after the election,” he said.



Prabhakar, along with Karimnagar parliamentary candidate Velichala Rajender Rao, former MLA Koduri Satyanarayana Goud participated in the election campaign in Ramnagar in Karimnagar town on Saturday.



“An educated person Rajendra Rao will take Karimnagar in the direction of development. The BJP and BRS leaders are not talking about what they have done. It is necessary to elect the Congress party to fight against the dictatorship, to protect the democracy, to protect the Constitution, and for SC, ST, BC, Dalits and tribals want to live freely,” said the Minister.



He accused the BJP of creating a chaotic environment by provoking Hindu-Muslim sentiments. “The BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay is trying to win in the name of religion,” he stated.



Ponnam assured the development of Karimnagar constituency as an ideal one for irrigation, agriculture, employment opportunities, and educational institutions.



“Congress party workers have worked together like never before from the booth level to the ministerial level. Although the ticket was declared late, the party worked at the field level,” Prabhakar said.

