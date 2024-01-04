Live
- Mentally deranged first wife throws ex-husband’s baby into well
- Despite challenges, India saw birth of over 950 tech startups last year: Report
- Linking aadhar for drought relief, a lame excuse: Bommai urges govt to put Rs 2000 in bank account of farmers immediately
- Kohli, Shami, Gill nominated for ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 award
- High-fat diets can impair immune, intestinal & brain health: Study
- PKL: U Mumba's return reignites Kabaddi fervour in the City of Dreams
- Scientists develop new antibiotic that can kill drug-resistant superbug
- India reports 760 new Covid cases, two deaths
- Gandhinagar gears up for Vibrant Gujarat summit
- Tennis: Svitolina dispatches Raducanu in Auckland three-setter
Manne Subba Reddy extends solidarity with lawyers protest in Done
Dharmavaram Manne Subba Reddy, who is a candidate for the Done constituency from the TDP party, showed his support for the relay hunger strike by women lawyers in Done town. The strike aims to cancel GO No. 512, and Subba Reddy joined the protest on its 14th day.
Additionally, he stood in solidarity with the indefinite strike by Anganwadi workers and welfare women in Doan town, which had been ongoing for 24 days. Several TDP leaders and lawyers also took part in this event.
