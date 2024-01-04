Manne Subba Reddy extends solidarity with lawyers protest in Done

Dharmavaram Manne Subba Reddy, who is a candidate for the Done constituency from the TDP party, showed his support for the relay hunger strike by women lawyers in Done town. The strike aims to cancel GO No. 512, and Subba Reddy joined the protest on its 14th day.

Additionally, he stood in solidarity with the indefinite strike by Anganwadi workers and welfare women in Doan town, which had been ongoing for 24 days. Several TDP leaders and lawyers also took part in this event.