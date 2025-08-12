Mano Bandhu Foundation launches Rayalaseema mission for mentally ill rehabilitation

Kurnool: The Mano Bandhu Foundation is actively working to rescue, treat, and rehabilitate mentally ill individuals found on the streets of Rayalaseema. The foundation’s Regional Coordinator, Dr M Suresh Babu, announced that four people admitted to Kadapa RIMS Hospital in February have fully recovered and been reunited with their families. To expand its humanitarian work, the foundation has launched a special week-long drive from August 10 to identify and rescue homeless individuals across the Rayalaseema districts. The rescued individuals will receive treatment at the Kadapa Institute of Mental Health (IMH) Hospital.

Ambulance services for the drive are scheduled as follows: August 10 in Anantapur; August 11 in Kadapa; August 12-13 in Kurnool and Nandyal; and August 14 in Annamayya district. Since last October, the foundation has rescued, treated, and rehabilitated 78 people. Ten patients are currently undergoing treatment at Kadapa RIMS Hospital. In the latest operation, two patients from Kalyanadurg and two from Anantapur were shifted to Kadapa for medical care. The Mano Bandhu Foundation is appealing to its members, voluntary organizations, and social workers to participate in this campaign to ensure recovery, rehabilitation, and dignity for the most vulnerable.