Live
- BJP has no will to implement Women’s Reservation Bill: Congress
- Rajnath Singh formally inducts first C-295 aircraft into the IAF
- Telangana Governor rejects KCR's nominees for two MLC posts
- Aus flight forced to turn around due to passenger's unruly behaviour
- Amazon to invest up to $4 bn in AI startup Anthropic in GenAI era
- Several leaders of BJP want to join Congress sensing imminent defeat in MP polls: Digvijaya
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R and more on discounts
- For the first time in the history of the state, Janata Darshan held across the state
- Relief for Mukhtar Ansari, Allahabad HC accepts bail plea
- Education Ministry, AICTE & Microsoft partner to equip Indian students with skills
Just In
Many leaders from YCP join TDP in protest against Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest
Highlights
Giddalur ZPTC member Budata Madhusudan Yadav along with three other sarpanches, three former sarpanches, several sub-sarpanches, ward members and leaders of many villages joined the TDP en masse
Amaravati: The issue of TDP chief Chandrababu's arrest is creating a stir in AP politics. Opposition parties, including TDP, are furious that Chandrababu's arrest is illegal. On the other hand, YCP ranks also resigned from the party in protest against Chandrababu's arrest. A large number of YCP leaders joined TDP in Giddalur of Prakasam district.
Giddalur ZPTC member Budata Madhusudan Yadav along with three other sarpanches, three former sarpanches, several sub-sarpanches, ward members and leaders of many villages joined the TDP en masse. They joined the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of former MLA and Giddalur TDP in-charge Ashok Reddy. The joining of YCP leaders in TDP created a stir in that party.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS