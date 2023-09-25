Many leaders from YCP join TDP in protest against Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

Amaravati: The issue of TDP chief Chandrababu's arrest is creating a stir in AP politics. Opposition parties, including TDP, are furious that Chandrababu's arrest is illegal. On the other hand, YCP ranks also resigned from the party in protest against Chandrababu's arrest. A large number of YCP leaders joined TDP in Giddalur of Prakasam district.

Giddalur ZPTC member Budata Madhusudan Yadav along with three other sarpanches, three former sarpanches, several sub-sarpanches, ward members and leaders of many villages joined the TDP en masse. They joined the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of former MLA and Giddalur TDP in-charge Ashok Reddy. The joining of YCP leaders in TDP created a stir in that party.