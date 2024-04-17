Manyam is a step ahead in PRISM 10

Parvthipuram: The Parvathipuram Manyam district is a step ahead than any other district in the state in connection with PRISM 10 (Project for Reduction of Infant Mortality below 10) programme. Due to the intensive steps taken by the district administration, the infant mortality rate (IMR) saw a drastic reduction from 24 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021-2022 to just nine in 2022-2023, and further down to eight in 2023-2024. The district registered 13,297 live births with 313 infant deaths in 2021-2022, reflecting the severe healthcare challenges at the time.

With the implementation of PRISM 10, the number of live births increased to 14,611 in 2022-2023, and the total number of infant deaths decreased dramatically to 127, highlighting the program’s effectiveness. This positive trend continued into 2023-2024, with 10,967 live births and 93 infant deaths, further decreasing the IMR to 8.

Parvathipuram Manyam, a tribal-dominated area characterised by difficult terrain and limited access to healthcare, faced numerous challenges that contributed to high rates of infant and maternal mortality. These included poor transportation, superstitious beliefs over scientific medical practices, and a general reluctance among medical staff to work in such remote locations. Recognizing these challenges, PRISM 10 was designed as a holistic and innovative approach to healthcare, specifically tailored to address the unique needs of the local population. To combat the area’s geographical and infrastructural limitations, the programme has introduced 29 mobile health clinics and recruited 282 new community health officers. Another innovative aspect of PRISM 10 is the introduction of Adoption Officers.

These officers are tasked with providing personalised care and support to pregnant women, ensuring they receive home visits, health education, and assistance with navigating government aid programmes. District collector Nishant Kumar expressed immense satisfaction with the progress of PRISM 10, stating, “The significant reduction in infant mortality is a testament to the power of community and interdepartmental collaboration. We are committed to not only sustaining these gains but also expanding our efforts to continue improving the health of our mothers and children.”