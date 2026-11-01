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Markapur SP deploys 800 personnel for municipal polls
Markapur: Markapur district SP Pankaj Kumar Meena has announced robust security arrangements for municipal elections in Markapur, Giddalur and Kanigiri to be held on Sunday.
Speaking at a press meet in Markapur on Saturday, the SP said 800 policemen will be deployed to ensure free and peaceful polling. Police have so far registered 50 excise cases and seized 145 litres of liquor, taken custody of 154 guns, conducted cordon-and-search operations at 70 places, acted against 530 rowdy-sheeters and booked 29 election-related cases.
Three flying squads, three static surveillance teams and nine check posts will operate round the clock. Gatherings within 100 metres of polling stations are banned under Sections 144 and 163 of the BNSS. Strong rooms will have dual-layer security, supported by drones and CCTV cameras.
The SP appealed to the public to follow the election code and cooperate with the police.
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