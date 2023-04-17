Markapuram: Arrangements in place for TDP chief's tour from April 19

Markapuram(Prakasam district): Telugu Desam Party leaders in the erstwhile Prakasam district are busy making arrangements for their national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu's tour to the western area from April 19 to 22. On Sunday, they inspected the places for public meetings at Giddalur, Markapuram and Yerragondapalem, and spent time in preparation of the route map for Chandrababu's tour.

TDP AP vice-president Damacharla Janardhana Rao, district president Nukasani Balaji, Giddalur in-charge Muthumula Ashok Reddy, Markapuram in-charge Kanula Narayana Reddy, Yerragondapalem in-charge Guduri Erixion Babu, MLAs Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, observer BC Janardhana Reddy, AP executive secretary Damacharla Satya, Kanigiri in-charge Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, Santhanuthalapadu in-charge BN Vijay Kumar, local senior leaders Vakkalagadda Mallikharjuna, Kandula Ramireddy, Tallapalli Satyanarayana and others inspected the places of public meeting in Markapuram and Giddalur. The TDP leaders wanted to celebrate the birthday of Chandrababu Naidu, which falls on April 20, on a grand scale and organise various service programmes.

According to the schedule, Chandrababu Naidu will reach Giddalur on April 19 from Budwel in Kadapa district. He will attend a roadshow and public meeting in Giddalur and reach Markapuram for the night stay. On April 20, he will conduct a meeting with the women in the morning and participate in a road show and public meeting in the evening. On April 21, he will reach Yerragondapalem and conduct a meeting with Muslims in the morning. In the evening, he will participate in the roadshow and a public meeting. On April 22, he will start for Hyderabad from Yerragondapalem.