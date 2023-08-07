Live
Just In
Markapuram: HC judge lays foundation stone for courts complex
Markapuram: High Court judge and Prakasam district administrative judge Justice Dr Kumbhajadala Manmadha Rao laid foundation stone for the complex of Sixth Additional District Judge Court and Senior Civil Judge Court, along with High Court judges Justice G Ramakrishna Prasad and Justice AV Ravindra Babu, at Markapuram on Sunday.
District principal judge A Bharathi presided over the programme, while the justices also laid foundation for the housing building of the district’s additional judges. District sixth additional judge T Raja Venkatadri, Markapuram Bar Association president K Srinivas, principal junior civil judge Karimulla, sub-collector Sethu Madhavan, DSP Veera Raghava Reddy, and other local officials also participated in the programme.