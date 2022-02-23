Markapuram: Students with Hijab not allowed into classroom, Muslim leaders protest

Markapuram: A group of Muslim fraternity withdrew their agitation against private school management after the authorities managed the school correspondent to tender an apology for not allowing a girl in Hijab to enter the classroom in Yerragondapalem on Tuesday.

Yerragondapalem is the headquarters of the Assembly constituency of Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh.

According to the locals and police, a private school in Yerragondapalem was allegedly stopping girls from coming in Hijab to classrooms for the past few days.

The school management informed the parents of students coming in Hijab that they want all students in similar uniforms in classroom and most of them obliged.

Following the school management, Vikas High School correspondent Chintapalli Kotireddy objected the students coming in Hijab and didn't allowed them to attend classes.

When these students informed their parents about this, along with the community elders and Muslim leaders in the town, they reached the school. They raised slogans against the school management for discrimination against Muslim students, not respecting their right to wear, and complained to the authorities.

MEO Anjaneyulu and SI Suresh reached the school with their staff and controlled the group.

They held talks with Muslim elders and school management and convinced school correspondent Kotireddy to apologise to the community for obstructing the student's right to wear and damaging their traditional beliefs, to settle the issue at last.

MEO Anjaneyulu announced that they will take necessary precautions to stop similar incidents from happening again.

Meanwhile, BJP Ongole parliamentary district president Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu announced to visit Vikas High School, with his party supporters in the afternoon to find the facts on the issue.

However, the police took him into custody preventing him to reach the place and flare up communal tensions.