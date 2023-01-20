Married woman dies is suspicious manner in Madanapalle, family suspects in-laws harassment

The suspicious death of a married woman in Madanapalle of Annamayya district is causing a stir. A dead body of a married woman was found in a pond near Balasamudram village of Ramasamudram mandal. The married family members got worried saying that her husband and family members killed her.

Going into the details, Amrita, who hails from Cheemanapalli, Pedpadanjani mandal, Annamayya district, got married to Ganesh, who hails from Balasamudra, three years ago. Amrita's relatives are alleging that Ganesh is harassing her for dowry soon after her marriage.

Ganesh continued to harass her saying that Amrita was the reason for not having children in this order. Along with her husband, aunt's harassment also intensified. The elders also organized the Panchayat and settled the matter, however, the situation has not changed. Ganesh informed her parents that Amrita has not been seen since the 15th of this month. A missing case was registered in Ramasamudram PS the next day.

In this order, Amrita's dead body floated in the pond of the village, and the villagers and relatives are raising concerns in front of the police station. Amrita's mother is alleging that Ganesh killed and thrown in the pond. The police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating the incident. At present Amrita's husband Ganesh is absconding, police said.