Married woman ends life over harassment by in-laws in Urvakonda

In a tragic incident, a woman died due to the harassment of in-laws over excess dowry in Urvakonda. Going into details, Vinod is a software engineer from Uravakonda CVV Nagar was married to Sirisha from Bukkarayasamudra two years ago. They have a one year old son. At the time of marriage, Shirisha's parents gave 20 tulas of gold, one lakh in cash and a space of 5 cents is written with Sirisha's name.

Vinod's family along with his mother Sujata, elder sister Bharti, brother-in-law Dhanunjaya and uncle Prakash harasses Asha Chavani for additional dowry. The relatives of the deceased are alleging that they tortured victim all together. Unable to bear the harassment, she hanged herself at home and was taken to the government hospital in the town with the help of locals, where it was confirmed that she had already died.

Sirisha's parents and relatives got worried after hearing the news of their daughter's death and alleged that their daughter was killed by her husband and her sister-in-law's relatives and portrayed as a suicide. It is said that she was being harrassed for the five cents of land in his daughter's name. A case of dowry harassment was registered against the husband, aunt and three others on the complaint filed by the victim's brother Siva Prasad.