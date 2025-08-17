  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Martial arts provide ample career opportunities: TG Venkatesh

Kurnool: Former Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh emphasized that martial arts offer abundant opportunities in education, employment, and career advancement. He was speaking at a felicitation programme held at Kurnool on Saturday, where district-level Taekwondo medal winners were honoured.

Congratulating the achievers, Venkatesh, along with TGB Academy coach Venkateshwarlu, commended the dedication of young athletes and assured continued encouragement. He stated that every effort would be made to promote sports in Kurnool, with a vision to transform the city into a major sports hub.

At the event, B. Vishwas Rao won gold in the AG-15 (65 kg) category, B. Chiru Charan Teja secured silver in the AG-17 (55 kg) category, while B. Krishnavamsi achieved the Taekwondo black belt. The programme was attended by Kurnool District Taekwondo Association president T. Venkateshwarlu and secretary T. Ajay, among others.

