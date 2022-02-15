Marvellous Mission: ISRO lobs 3 satellites into orbit

Sriharikota (AP): Marking the first launch mission of the year 2022, Indian Space Research Organisation's earth observation satellite EOS-04 and two small satellites were successfully placed into the intended orbit by the PSLV-C52 rocket on Monday, a feat described by the ISRO as a "marvellous accomplishment".

Following a smooth countdown of 25 hrs 30 minutes, the space agency's workhorse launch vehicle, PSLV, placed the three satellites into the intended orbit, after blasting off at 5.59 am from here amid dark, early morning skies, drawing instant cheers and applause from the scientists who were closely monitoring the year's maiden mission. Announcing the successful launch, ISRO said the important flight events, namely, stage and strap-on ignitions, heat shield separation, stages and strap-on separation and satellite injection took place exactly as planned.

It said after a flight of about 17 minutes, 34 seconds three satellites namely EOS-04, INSPIREsat-1 and INST-2TD were injected successfully into a sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 km, and the orbit achieved for the satellites is "very close" to the intended orbits.

After separation, the two solar arrays of EOS-04 deployed automatically and ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) at Bengaluru, assumed the control of the satellite, it said, adding that, in the coming days the satellite will be brought to its final operational configuration following which it will begin to provide the data. Mission Director S R Biju said "what we have accomplished today is really marvellous." Satellite Director Srikanth said, the health of EOS-04 is perfectly fine, after separation, and the solar panels are deployed autonomously after injection and started generating the desired power.