Live
- AstroJudge’s New Podcast Will Change How You See Astrology—And Yourself!
- Bharat Electricity, POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week Join Forces for the Largest Energy Convergence Event of 2024
- 'Actions have consequences': EAM Jaishankar says era of uninterrupted dialogues with Pakistan over
- Governor has given us time for meeting on Saturday, says Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
- People have to choose between terrorism & peace: Union Minister on J&K polls
- Health Ministry urges people to adopt organ donation as a way of life
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka
- 14 dead in Mali road accident
- Will be happy if promoted, says Karnataka HM amid rumours of CM change
- Kiran International school pravaah competition
Just In
Mass Varalakshmi Vratam Celebrations held at Padagaya Kshetra in Pitapuram
The annual Mass Varalakshmi Vratam commenced on the last Friday of Shravan, attracting a significant number of devotees to the local Ammavari temple....
The annual Mass Varalakshmi Vratam commenced on the last Friday of Shravan, attracting a significant number of devotees to the local Ammavari temple. The festivities were marked by generous contributions from notable figures, including Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who provided free sarees and pooja materials to participants.
In a show of community spirit, Nagababu's wife, Padmaja, also distributed sarees and other pooja equipment to women engaging in the religious ceremonies.
Devotees began arriving at the temple as early as 5 a.m., eager to partake in the auspicious rituals. Due to the overwhelming turnout, temple authorities arranged for the Vratam to be conducted in three batches to ensure all attendees could participate comfortably.
The temple's Executive Officer, Bhavani, oversaw the arrangements, ensuring a smooth and organized experience for all participants. The vibrant celebrations highlighted the cultural significance of the Varalakshmi Vratam, fostering unity and devotion within the community.