Mass Varalakshmi Vratam Celebrations held at Padagaya Kshetra in Pitapuram

The annual Mass Varalakshmi Vratam commenced on the last Friday of Shravan, attracting a significant number of devotees to the local Ammavari temple. The festivities were marked by generous contributions from notable figures, including Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who provided free sarees and pooja materials to participants.

In a show of community spirit, Nagababu's wife, Padmaja, also distributed sarees and other pooja equipment to women engaging in the religious ceremonies.

Devotees began arriving at the temple as early as 5 a.m., eager to partake in the auspicious rituals. Due to the overwhelming turnout, temple authorities arranged for the Vratam to be conducted in three batches to ensure all attendees could participate comfortably.

The temple's Executive Officer, Bhavani, oversaw the arrangements, ensuring a smooth and organized experience for all participants. The vibrant celebrations highlighted the cultural significance of the Varalakshmi Vratam, fostering unity and devotion within the community.