Massive Support for BS Maqbool as Nomination Process Evokes Public Support in Kadiri Constituency"

A large crowd gathered in Kadiri constituency to witness the nomination process of YSRCP Assembly candidate BS Maqbool. People from all corners of Kadiri, including party ranks, fans, activists, and leaders, flocked to the event from five different mandals. The streets were filled with supporters, with burning tents set up to accommodate the enthusiastic crowd.





The atmosphere was electrifying, with the beat of drums and fireworks adding to the excitement. There were chants and slogans in support of BS Maqbul and the leadership he represents. The enthusiasm was evident among women, youth, and folk artists who performed during the event.





Support for the YSRCP government and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's welfare development policies remained strong in Kadiri constituency. A huge rally from Nana Dargah saw over 50 thousand people marching in support of BS Maqbul.



Chief guests at the event included Shop Chairman Byreddy Siddhareddy, Ex-MLA Attar Chand Basha, MD Ismail Pula Srinivasa Reddy, and State Chief Secretary Vajra Bhaskar Reddy. BS Maqbul was seen advancing through the rally, saluting the people of Kadiri constituency.





The massive turnout and overwhelming support for BS Maqbul highlight the strong backing he has in Kadiri constituency as he seeks election as the YSRCP MLA candidate.

