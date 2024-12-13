Varun Dhawan Becomes First from Film Fraternity to Support Allu Arjun

Actor Varun Dhawan, the first from film fraternity to speak out in support of Allu Arjun, who was recently arrested following a tragic stampede at the Pushpa 2 movie screening in Hyderabad. The incident, which occurred at Sadhya Theatre, led to the death of a woman and several injuries. Allu Arjun was taken into custody under Sections 105, 118(1), and 3/5 of the BNS Act, relating to negligence and endangerment of public safety.

In his statement, Varun Dhawan came to the defense of his fellow actor, stating that it is unfair to hold Allu Arjun solely responsible for the tragic event. “An actor can't take everything upon himself,” Dhawan said, pointing out that crowd management and security measures are the responsibility of event organizers and authorities.

The stampede broke out when Allu Arjun made an unannounced appearance at the theatre, which caused a surge of excited fans. Dhawan stressed that celebrities, including Allu Arjun, are not to blame for the overwhelming enthusiasm of their fans, and that such incidents are usually the result of inadequate planning or safety measures.

Varun Dhawan further expressed that while the incident was heartbreaking, public figures should not be solely held accountable for every mishap at public events. He reminded the public that it is the duty of organizers to ensure crowd safety, especially in large gatherings. “Actors do not intend to create chaos. They respond to the love of their fans, but the safety protocols should be in place,” Dhawan stated.

As legal proceedings continue, Allu Arjun’s supporters, including fellow actors and fans, are calling for a fair investigation into the incident. The case has sparked a wider conversation on the need for improved crowd control measures at high-profile events, particularly when celebrities are involved.

Allu Arjun has been sent to a 14-day remand by the Nampalli Court, and his legal team is expected to appeal for relief as the investigation progresses.