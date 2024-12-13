Mohan Babu Faces Setback as Court Rejects Bail in Journalist Attack Case

Actor Mohan Babu has faced a setback in the Telangana High Court regarding the media attack case. The court has rejected his anticipatory bail petition. The police had registered an attempt to murder case against Mohan Babu in relation to the attack on a journalist. To avoid arrest, Mohan Babu had filed the anticipatory bail petition, but with the court’s rejection, it seems likely that the police will arrest him soon.

On the night of December 10, Mohan Babu allegedly attacked media personnel near his house in Jalpalli. He grabbed a microphone and struck a journalist on the head, causing serious injuries. This incident was widely condemned by journalist associations and political leaders, who demanded an apology from Mohan Babu.

The Rachakonda police issued a notice to Mohan Babu, requesting his appearance for questioning on December 11 regarding the family dispute and the attack on the journalist. However, Mohan Babu filed a petition in the High Court challenging the police notice, and the court stayed the case. The next hearing is scheduled for December 24.

On December 12, Mohan Babu released an audio message addressing the media regarding the incident. He stated that he never intended to attack the media and admitted that the incident was his mistake. He asked the media to understand his feelings, describing the injured journalist as a member of his family, like a younger brother. He expressed his sorrow over the incident and mentioned the emotional toll on his wife and children.

Mohan Babu also raised several questions to the media in the audio message, asking if it was appropriate for anyone to interfere in other people’s family matters. He questioned why news channels and reporters had been stationed outside his house for the past four days and urged people and leaders to reflect on the situation.