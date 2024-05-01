Massive Turnout in Kukkunur Madhavaram as Residents Appreciate Congress Party's Principles

In a show of solidarity and support for the Congress party, a massive gathering was witnessed in Kukkunur Madhavaram, Polavaram Constituency, as MP candidate Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya addressed the enthusiastic crowd.

The residents of Madhavaram Panchayat Marripadu Boya (Koya) came out in large numbers to show their appreciation for the principles and values of the Congress party. Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya, the Congress party candidate for the Eluru Parliament seat, interacted with the community and listened to their concerns about the lack of financial resources, healthcare, education, and other essential facilities that have been affecting their daily lives for the past five years.

Promising a change and improvement in the lives of the people, Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya assured the residents that under the Congress rule, their needs and welfare will be given top priority. The gathering saw strong support for the Congress party and a belief that their principles will bring about positive change in the community.