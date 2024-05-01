Live
- Sharvaanica wins gold, silver at World Cadets Rapid & Blitz Girls U-10 C’ship
- Stoinis guides LSG to third spot, MI's playoffs hope all but over
- CSK eye all-round stability against PBKS
- Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing C’ships: India’s Vishvanath, Akash, Preet storm into semis
- Rohit to lead India's T20 WC squad, Hardik deputy
- Venkatesh’s daughter poses ‘Liquid to Dessert’ challenge in ‘MasterChef India Telugu’
- Preity Zinta is ‘on top of the world’ as she drops BTS video of her fashion shoot
- Chase the sun, not the damage: Smart skin care choices for summer
- New textbooks for UP madrasas to be introduced soon
- 134 contestants in fray for ‘2024 polls’ from Visakhapatnam
Just In
Massive Turnout in Kukkunur Madhavaram as Residents Appreciate Congress Party's Principles
In a show of solidarity and support for the Congress party, a massive gathering was witnessed in Kukkunur Madhavaram, Polavaram Constituency, as MP candidate Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya addressed the enthusiastic crowd.
In a show of solidarity and support for the Congress party, a massive gathering was witnessed in Kukkunur Madhavaram, Polavaram Constituency, as MP candidate Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya addressed the enthusiastic crowd.
The residents of Madhavaram Panchayat Marripadu Boya (Koya) came out in large numbers to show their appreciation for the principles and values of the Congress party. Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya, the Congress party candidate for the Eluru Parliament seat, interacted with the community and listened to their concerns about the lack of financial resources, healthcare, education, and other essential facilities that have been affecting their daily lives for the past five years.
Promising a change and improvement in the lives of the people, Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya assured the residents that under the Congress rule, their needs and welfare will be given top priority. The gathering saw strong support for the Congress party and a belief that their principles will bring about positive change in the community.