  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Massive Turnout in Kukkunur Madhavaram as Residents Appreciate Congress Party's Principles

Massive Turnout in Kukkunur Madhavaram as Residents Appreciate Congress Partys Principles
x
Highlights

In a show of solidarity and support for the Congress party, a massive gathering was witnessed in Kukkunur Madhavaram, Polavaram Constituency, as MP candidate Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya addressed the enthusiastic crowd.

In a show of solidarity and support for the Congress party, a massive gathering was witnessed in Kukkunur Madhavaram, Polavaram Constituency, as MP candidate Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya addressed the enthusiastic crowd.

The residents of Madhavaram Panchayat Marripadu Boya (Koya) came out in large numbers to show their appreciation for the principles and values of the Congress party. Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya, the Congress party candidate for the Eluru Parliament seat, interacted with the community and listened to their concerns about the lack of financial resources, healthcare, education, and other essential facilities that have been affecting their daily lives for the past five years.

Promising a change and improvement in the lives of the people, Mrs. Kavuri Lavanya assured the residents that under the Congress rule, their needs and welfare will be given top priority. The gathering saw strong support for the Congress party and a belief that their principles will bring about positive change in the community.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X