Reliance Jio Offers Free Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix with these Prepaid Plans

As Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar clamp down on password sharing and Amazon Prime Video raises prices for ad-free subscriptions, keeping up with multiple OTT services has become costly. To alleviate this financial burden, Reliance Jio offers select prepaid plans with free access to primary streaming services, allowing users to enjoy their favourite content without additional charges.

Here’s an overview of the Jio prepaid plans that come with free OTT subscriptions:

Jio Rs 398 Prepaid Plan

The Jio Rs 398 plan is valid for 28 days and provides 56 GB of high-speed data (2 GB per day). After the daily limit is reached, the data speed is throttled to 64 Kbps. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Subscribers also get access to a variety of streaming services through the JioTV app, such as Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Docubay, EPIC ON, FanCode, and Hoichoi. Additionally, it includes a 28-day subscription to JioCinema Premium, credited to the MyJio account.

Jio Rs 857 Prepaid Plan

The Jio Rs 857 plan offers an 84-day validity with 168 GB of high-speed data (2 GB per day). After the daily data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan brings unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Subscribers receive an 84-day subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition and access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud services. Eligible subscribers can also enjoy unlimited 5G data. However, JioCinema Premium is not included in this plan.

Jio Rs 1099 Prepaid Plan

The Jio Rs 1099 plan is valid for 84 days, offering 168 GB of high-speed data (2 GB per day). After exceeding the daily limit, data speed drops to 64 Kbps. The plan has unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Subscribers benefit from a Netflix Mobile subscription, and access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud services. Additionally, eligible users get unlimited 5G data. The complimentary JioCinema subscription does not include JioCinema Premium.

Jio Rs 1198 Prepaid Plan

The Jio Rs 1198 plan offers an 84-day validity and 168 GB of high-speed data (2 GB per day). After reaching the daily data cap, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Subscribers receive subscriptions to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile (3 months), Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, DocuBay, EPIC ON, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Chaupal, Planet Marathi, Kanchha Lannka, FanCode, JioTV, and JioCloud. It also includes an 84-day subscription to JioCinema Premium. Eligible subscribers can enjoy unlimited 5G data.

Jio Rs 3227 Prepaid Plan

The Jio Rs 3227 plan is a comprehensive annual package with a 365-day validity, providing 730 GB of high-speed data (2 GB per day). After the daily data limit is reached, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. The plan includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Subscribers receive a 1-year subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition and access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud services. Eligible users can also enjoy unlimited 5G data. Note that JioCinema Premium is not included in this subscription.

With these prepaid plans, Reliance Jio aims to offer affordable access to multiple OTT platforms, enhancing the overall user experience.