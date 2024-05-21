Met officials warn of severe heat wave in Rajasthan, mercury may hit 48-degree Celsius in some parts

Live
As Rajasthan continues to reel under an intense heat wave, the maximum temperature breached the 45-degree Celsius mark in many parts of the state in the last 24 hours.
Jaipur: As Rajasthan continues to reel under an intense heat wave, the maximum temperature breached the 45-degree Celsius mark in many parts of the state in the last 24 hours.
Pilani recorded the highest temperature at 46.6-degree Celsius, followed by Ganganagar (46.3) Barmer (46.1), Phalodi (46), Dholpur (45.9), and Kota (45.8).
R.C. Sharma, Director at the Jaipur Met Centre, said, “In the next 4-5 days, the minimum temperature in some parts of the state will be 2-5 degrees Celsius above the average while the night temperature will also increase at some places.
"The maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2-degree Celsius in the next 72 hours. There is a possibility of a severe heat wave in most parts of the state in the next two days. The temperature may shoot up to 48-degree Celsius in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions."
The Met office has advised kids and elderly people to stay indoors and avoid going out at noon.
It also advised people to stay under shade and drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.
ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, lemonade, etc. can be used to keep the body hydrated, it said.
Farmers are advised to take appropriate measures to protect their livestock from heat and irrigate crops regularly during the morning or evening hours.