Maternal, child healthcare to get boost with two 500-bed blocks

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government is taking a significant step to expand maternal and child healthcare services and reduce mortality rates for mothers and new-borns. The government is preparing to open two new Mother and Child Care (MCH) blocks at the Government General Hospitals (GGH) in Guntur and Kakinada.

Minister for Medical and Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav, has approved the purchase of medical equipment and other essential supplies worth Rs 51.33 crore for these new blocks, which will soon be operational.

A new 500-bed MCH block at Guntur GGH, constructed with financial support from the Guntur Medical College Alumni of North America (GMCANA) at a cost of Rs 86 crore, is nearing completion. Similarly, another 500-bed MCH block is also nearing completion at Kakinada GGH, built with the assistance of the Rangaraya Medical College Alumni of North America (RMCANA) at a cost of Rs 46 crore. These two blocks combined will provide an additional 1,000 beds for maternal and child healthcare services.

To equip these two new MCH blocks, the government will procure a total of 5,687 items of equipment and supplies across 332 different categories.

The Guntur Government General Hospital will receive 1,187 pieces of equipment from 37 categories, costing Rs 23.51 crore. Kakinada Government General Hospital will receive 4,500 pieces of equipment from 295 categories, costing Rs 27.82 crore.

The new equipment will include a wide range of medical devices, such as patient monitors, ventilators, defibrillators, ECG machines, mobile X-ray units, mobile ultrasound machines, nebulizers, delivery kits, oximeters, phototherapy units, and surgical chairs.

Minister Satya Kumar Yadav extended his congratulations to the alumni associations—GMCANA and RMCANA—for their financial contributions to the construction of these crucial MCH blocks. He also praised the principals, superintendents, and staff for their efforts in making the projects a reality.