Matrimonial Society for Deaf helps many get life partners

Tirupati: Marriage for a hearing impaired, either man or woman is very difficult. While the marriage of the hearing impaired with a normal person may mostly lead to differences due to difficulty in understanding each other and result in breaking of the marriage. Further, most of the normal youth except few with ideals willing to marry a person of hearing impaired. Against the backdrop, AP Matrimonial Society For Deaf (APMSD) was formed to take up the matrimony specially for deaf in the state in 2015.

Since then, the MSD leaders every year organise matrimonials for specially abled youth and they have so far conducted three such matrimonial meetings including at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Nellore.

The fourth one organised by APMSD was held in the pilgrim city on Sunday in which parents of 68 hearing impaired attended the meet to find a suitable match for their children.

Youth with hearing impaired from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states also came in search of a life partner.

Speaking to The Hans India, APMSD president Madhava Rao said the aim of APMSD is to facilitate the hearing impaired to select his/her life partner with the same defect which will avoid communication gap for

the smooth sailing of married life. It was practically proved that marriage between the hearing impaired

will not affect giving birth to a healthy child with no deformity, he said dispelling the misconceptions coming in the way of hearing impaired getting married. Rao demanded the government to increase YSR Pelli Kanuka to Rs 3 lakh for differently abled couple against the existing Rs 1 lakh which would go a long way in supporting those desire to marry.