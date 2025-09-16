Live
Mauritius PM offers prayers to Tirumala Balaji
Highlights
Tirumala: Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam, along with his family and entourage, had Sri Venkateswara Swamy darshan at Tirumala on...
Tirumala: Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam, along with his family and entourage, had Sri Venkateswara Swamy darshan at Tirumala on Monday.
Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, EO Anil Kumar Singhal accorded a warm welcome to Navinchadnra at the temple.
Later, Vedic scholars rendered Veda Asheervachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam and teertha prasadam and Srivari photo was presented to him. TTD Board Ex-officio Member Divakar Reddy, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, CV&SO Muralikrishna and other officials were also present.
