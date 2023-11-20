Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu assures to improve sanitation

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu assured to solve power problem and improve the sanitation.

He visited Sri Vasavi Wholesale Cloth Merchants Society here on Sunday, following the invitation extended by the society members.

He said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is respecting the sentiments of the Arya Vysyas in the state, that is why he banned the Chintamani play and announced Potti Sriramulu birth anniversary as a state government programme.

He urged the Arya Vysyas to extend their support to Jagan in the coming elections and said that the welfare schemes implemented by the government are benefiting almost all the families in the state.

Later, the society president Addagiri Sambasiva Rao, secretary Murarisetty Subrahmanyam, association members Achuta Srinivasa Rao felicitated mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu.