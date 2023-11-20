Live
- Trying to run out each other
- Centre sets apart Rs 100 cr to introduce Vedas in colleges
- Tunnel collapse: Drilling on hold, rescue staff plan multi-pronged approach
- Visakhapatnam: Much-delayed BRTS works pick up pace finally
- BJP, BRS & MIM are in sync, dancing ‘Natu Natu’: Priyanka
- Cricket admirers watch final match on mega screen at RK Beach
- Australia HEAD off India
- CM Jagan committed to develop libraries: Dy CM Basha
- Nellore: Water for first crop from today
- Bamnoli land case: Delhi govt accuses L-G of protecting his 'favourite' officers
Just In
Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu assures to improve sanitation
Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu assured to solve power problem and improve the sanitation.He visited Sri Vasavi Wholesale Cloth Merchants...
Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu assured to solve power problem and improve the sanitation.
He visited Sri Vasavi Wholesale Cloth Merchants Society here on Sunday, following the invitation extended by the society members.
He said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is respecting the sentiments of the Arya Vysyas in the state, that is why he banned the Chintamani play and announced Potti Sriramulu birth anniversary as a state government programme.
He urged the Arya Vysyas to extend their support to Jagan in the coming elections and said that the welfare schemes implemented by the government are benefiting almost all the families in the state.
Later, the society president Addagiri Sambasiva Rao, secretary Murarisetty Subrahmanyam, association members Achuta Srinivasa Rao felicitated mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu.