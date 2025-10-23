Mayor reviews rain preparedness, stresses coordination among all depts

Tirupati: Mayor Dr R Sirisha directed the officials of all departments to stay alert and remain available to the public at all times to avoid any inconvenience caused by heavy rains. She held a review meeting with municipal officials at her chamber here on Wednesday due to continuous rains for the past two days. The Mayor advised officials to consider past experiences and ensure that areas affected by rains earlier do not face the same problems again. She inquired about precautionary measures taken in such vulnerable zones.

She said all departments must work in coordination and instructed engineering teams to prevent potholes and ensure rainwater flows smoothly without stagnation. Health department told to take special care, while sanitation wing was asked to stay vigilant to prevent the spread of contagious diseases during and after rains.

Sirisha advised medical department to coordinate with sanitation team to control diseases. Bleaching powder should be sprinkled in all public areas, and mosquito spraying should be carried out every evening. Once rains stop, both sanitation and medical departments should work more actively to remove waste and address drainage issues, she added. The Mayor reminded all municipal staff to follow the Commissioner’s directions and cooperate with government departments when necessary. Since the government has cancelled leaves of all employees, officials and staff should be present in offices and available for public assistance at any time.

SE Syam Sundar, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, RO Sethu Madhav were present.