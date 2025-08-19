MBBS counselling notification released

Vijayawada: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) on Monday issued a notification for exercising one-time web options for admission into MBBS courses under the Competent Authority Quota for the academic year 2025-26. The counselling schedule will be open from 10 a.m. on August 19 to 5 pm on August 22 through the website https://drntr.uhsap.in.

In continuation of its earlier notification dated July 22, 2025, and the display of the Provisional Merit List on August 14, the university announced the first phase of web-based counselling. This will cover seats under the Competent Authority Quota, including those reserved for spe-cial categories such as PwBD, PMC, NCC, CAP, Sports & Games, Scouts & Guides, and Anglo-Indian candidates.

The seats now available include:

•Seats in government medical and government dental colleges of Andhra Pradesh (after con-tributing 15 per cent to the All India Quota).

•General category seats (50 per cent of intake, after 15 per cent AIQ contribution) in Govern-ment Medical Colleges permitted from 2023-24 onwards.

•Category ‘A’ seats (50 per cent of intake) in private unaided non-minority medical and dental colleges affiliated to NTRUHS.

•Category ‘A’ seats (50 per cent of intake) in private unaided minority medical and dental col-leges affiliated to NTRUHS.

•126 MBBS seats in Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women under SVIMS, Tirupati.

The university clarified that this is the only opportunity for candidates to exercise their web options, and no further notifications will be issued. All eligible candidates are therefore ad-vised to utilize this counselling window without fail.