Severe cold wave grips Bundelkhand; orange alert issued

Bhopal/Chhatarpur: An intense cold wave has tightened its hold over the entire Bundelkhand region, affecting districts in both Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Dense fog and biting northerly winds have made daily life difficult for residents, while low visibility has disrupted road and rail traffic. As many as nineteen district administrations have declared holidays in schools, while the rest of the districts have changed the timing of opening.

The Chhatarpur local administration has also directed municipal bodies and gram panchayats to arrange community bonfires at key public places, including canal intersections and busy crossings, to provide relief to homeless persons, night travellers, and labourers.

The local Meteorological Department (IMD) office at Bhopal has issued an orange alert for all Bundelkhand districts for the next 48 hours, warning of persisting severe cold conditions.

Districts under the alert include Chhatarpur, Datia, Tikamgarh, Niwari, and Panna in Madhya Pradesh, as well as Mahoba and Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

Visibility has dropped significantly during morning and night hours, posing risks to commuters and causing delays in transportation. “Khajuraho had visibility up to 50 meters only,” weather experts said.

Tragically, the harsh weather claimed one life on Sunday when a person succumbed to the extreme cold at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Inter-State Bus Stand in Chhatarpur. However, local administration has not confirmed if the person died of intense cold.

Meteorologists attribute the ongoing spell to cold winds blowing from northern India, which are likely to continue for the next few days.

Agriculture expert and departmental officials warned that the freezing temperatures could damage standing crops, particularly wheat and pulses. The department has advised farmers to light small bonfires along field boundaries at night to create a protective layer of smoke and warmth, minimising frost damage.

Rural areas are witnessing the worst impact, with dense fog affecting both humans and livestock. Cattle herders report difficulties in grazing, while residents struggle with routine outdoor chores.

Authorities have urged citizens to take precautions, stay indoors during peak cold hours, and report any persons in distress. Relief measures, including the distribution of blankets in some areas, are being coordinated by district administrations.