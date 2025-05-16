MBU inks pact with Penn State University

Tirupati: Mohan Babu University (MBU) at A Rangampet near Tirupati, signed a MoU signing ceremony with Pennsylvania State University (Penn State), USA. The event took place at the MBU campus on Thursday.

Officials from both institutions were present to sign the documents, marking the beginning of a long-term partnership aimed at fostering academic exchange, collaborative research, and innovation. Calling the agreement ‘historic’, MBU Pro-Chancellor Vishnu Manchu said that entering such a partnership with a prestigious American university is a major milestone for higher education in India.

Dr David M Callejo Perez, Chancellor at Penn State, underlined that the MoU will significantly contribute to technological knowledge transfer and pave the way for advanced collaboration between the two institutions.

The agreement is also expected to serve as a platform for breakthrough innovations and research ventures.

University officials noted that it could lead to enhanced employment prospects for graduates, both in India and globally.

MBU Chancellor Dr Mohan Babu, and Vice Chancellor of Penn State Dr Wahed Motavalli also highlighted the wide-ranging benefits this collaboration would bring,

including academic enrichment and global exposure for students and faculty alike.