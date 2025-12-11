Govt top priority is to address concerns of Manipur’s people: President Murmu

Imphal: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that the government of India stands firmly with every affected family in Manipur and that addressing the concerns of the people is the government’s highest priority.

Addressing a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Manipur government at the City Convention Centre, the President said that the people of Manipur had witnessed “unfortunate violence for several months”, and the Centre is fully aware of the hardships faced by them.

She said the government is committed to strengthening harmony, ensuring security and supporting Manipur in its journey towards development.

“The government has taken a series of steps to promote equitable development in Manipur and to ensure that progress reaches every corner of the state,” President Murmu said.

She said that the government has undertaken several schemes and projects to develop connectivity, health and education, infrastructure, and rural development, which have brought tangible improvements to the state.

In the civic reception ceremony, the President laid foundation stones of 14 projects worth Rs 1180 crore and inaugurated 12 projects worth Rs 207 crore for different parts of Manipur.

These projects relate to education, sports, health, tribal development, agriculture, power and renewable energy, construction of guest houses, training facilities, community and security infrastructure, Ima markets (all-women markets), traditional industries, handloom and handicrafts, urban development, roads and public services.

The President said these initiatives would improve the quality of life of the people of Manipur.

“These new projects will boost tribal development and help build a more modern and inclusive Manipur. They will generate employment and accelerate economic activities,” she pointed out.

The President said that Manipur is a land of resilience, courage and extraordinary cultural richness.

Over generations, its people have enriched the nation by contributing immensely to diverse areas, including sports, the armed forces, art and culture, and public service, she said.

Noting that Manipur is the gateway to India’s vibrant engagement with South-east Asia, Murmu said that its youth, culture and natural beauty make it a State with unlimited potential. Manipur is also known for its self-empowered women.

The historic Nupi Lal or women’s wars were waged twice during the early decades of the 20th century by the brave women of Manipur, she pointed out and said that they succeeded in making the colonial and feudal powers accept their fair demands.

“They inspire every Indian,” said the President.

Saying that the people of Manipur are talented and hardworking, she expressed confidence that the people from the valley and the hills will remain together with renewed harmony and take the State to great heights of prosperity and happiness.

The President urged the people of Manipur to continue supporting measures for harmony and development.

Murmu said: “We should together strengthen Manipur as a state where every child feels safe, every woman feels empowered, every community feels included, and every citizen moves ahead towards a brighter future.”

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also addressed the civic reception function.

Before the civic reception, the President witnessed a polo exhibition match at the historic Imphal Polo Ground (known as Mapal Kangjeibung), which is regarded as one of the oldest polo grounds in the world.

President Murmu arrived in Imphal on Thursday afternoon on her maiden two-day visit to the state, which has been under President’s Rule since February 13, following prolonged ethnic violence.

Governor Bhalla received her at Bir Tikendrajit Airport. She was accorded a guard of honour on arrival. Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Chief Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh and other senior civil, security and military officials were also present.

This is her first visit to Manipur after assuming office. The President’s visit comes around three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured the state on September 13, his first visit since ethnic unrest erupted in May 2023.

Officials said security has been heightened in Imphal and in the Senapati district, which is predominantly inhabited by Naga tribes.

Various departments and agencies are coordinating closely to ensure a smooth visit. The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribes in Manipur, has warmly welcomed the President’s visit.

On Friday, the President will visit the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex in Imphal to pay homage to the brave women warriors of Manipur.

Observed annually on December 12, Nupi Lal commemorates two women-led agitations in 1904 and 1939 against British colonial policies.

Later, in the Senapati district, she will address a public meeting and lay foundation stones and inaugurate various projects for the district.