MCO celebrates golden jubilee at Vizag station

The Movement Control Office (MCO) at Visakhapatnam railway station celebrated its golden jubilee marking 60 glorious years of service to the nation from May 1st, 1965.

The Movement Control Office serves as a help desk primarily for personnel from the Indian Armed Forces and their dependents, offering assistance with train reservations under the defence quota. The MCO also acts as a reporting point during recruitment drives.

The celebrations at station witnessed by Divisional Railway Manager Waltair Lalit Bohra, Commodore L M Fernandes, VSM, director general Varsha, Commander Ashok Gottapu logistic officer, Ranvijay, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM (Infra) E Santharam and other officers from railways and defence services.

