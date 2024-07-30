MD warns discom staff against any laxity in service

Tirupati: APSPDCL CMD K Santhosha Rao instructed the officials to supply quality and uninterrupted power to the consumers within the purview of APSPDCL. A review meeting was held with the company officials through video conference from APSPDCL corporate office in Tirupati on Monday.

CMD Santhosha Rao instructed that officials to perform their duty with the aim of providing better services to customers. He asked them to review continuously on power interruptions (feeder tripping, breakdowns) and take measures to prevent them completely. He warned that strict action will be taken against the officials and staff, who are negligent in serving customers.

He also said that WhatsApp and Chatbot services have been made available to provide better and faster services to the consumers. He informed that there will be an opportunity to solve the problems of the consumers quickly. If the transformers repaired anywhere in the field, they should be replaced immediately. Priority should be given to collect power dues which have been pending for a long time within the APSPDCL.

The CMD said that consumers can call the toll-free number: 1912 or 1800 425 155333 or WhatsApp chat on 91333 31912 to the attention of the authorities to resolve the issues.

Chief General Managers KRS Dharmagnani, R Padma, SEs Surendra Naidu, Vijayan, Ramana, Umapathy and Sampath Kumar along with Executive Engineers and accounts officials participated.