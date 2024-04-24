Live
Medical student from AP dies in frozen Kyrgyzstan waterfall
New Delhi: A 20-year-old medical student from Andhra Pradesh died in Kyrgyzstan after getting trapped in a frozen waterfall. The student had gone to the waterfall with four other students, who were also from Andhra Pradesh.
The student, Dasari Chandu, was a second-year student of medicine in Kyrgyzstan and died after being trapped in the ice of the waterfall, according to reports. He accidentally got trapped in a frozen waterfall in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday. Chandu was from Anakapalle and his father runs a sweet shop. Chandu's family reached out to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for help repatriating their son's remains. Reddy contacted Kyrgyzstan authorities, and the process to bring Chandu's body back to India is underway.
