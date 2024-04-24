  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Medical student from AP dies in frozen Kyrgyzstan waterfall

Medical student from AP dies in frozen Kyrgyzstan waterfall
x
Highlights

New Delhi: A 20-year-old medical student from Andhra Pradesh died in Kyrgyzstan after getting trapped in a frozen waterfall. The student had gone to...

New Delhi: A 20-year-old medical student from Andhra Pradesh died in Kyrgyzstan after getting trapped in a frozen waterfall. The student had gone to the waterfall with four other students, who were also from Andhra Pradesh.

The student, Dasari Chandu, was a second-year student of medicine in Kyrgyzstan and died after being trapped in the ice of the waterfall, according to reports. He accidentally got trapped in a frozen waterfall in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday. Chandu was from Anakapalle and his father runs a sweet shop. Chandu's family reached out to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for help repatriating their son's remains. Reddy contacted Kyrgyzstan authorities, and the process to bring Chandu's body back to India is underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X