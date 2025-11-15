Medicover Hospitals Health programme held

Nellore: Nellore Medicover Hospitals organised a special health awareness programme at the Children's Park on the occasion of Children's Day.

Medicover pediatric medical experts created awareness on topics like fever, allergies, respiratory problems, malnutrition, vaccination in children. They said that there should be fun games, physical fitness activities, and small health checks for children.

On this occasion, senior paediatrician Dr Udaya Keerthi and Dr G Venkata Suresh said that Early identification of health problms in children, proper nutrition and timely vaccination are key to their future health and healthy children mean healthy families.