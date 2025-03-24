Mega job fair in Kadiri tomorrow

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): Under the auspices of AP Skill Development Organisation, a mega job fair will be organized at Blue Moon Degree College in Kadiri on Tuesday at 9 am.

As many as 25 multinational companies, including Hyundai Motors, Tata electronics, Flipkart, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, Dr Reddy’s, Kia Motors, Apollo Pharmacy, will participate in this mega job fair and interviews will be conducted for unemployed youth of the district.

Candidates must have passed 10th class, Inter, ITI, Diploma, B Pharmacy / M Pharmacy, Nursing or any degree and must be aged between 18 to 35 years.

Selected candidates will be paid salary of Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 per month. Candidates should bring copies of educational qualifications, Aadhaar card, and two photographs along with them to the interview.

For more details, interested candidates should contact 9390176421, 9182288465. Candidates can register on https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/user-registration.