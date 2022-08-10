Mega multispecialty health camp held in Burripalem

Vijayawada (NTR District): On the occasion of the birthday of Superstar Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu, Andhra Hospitals organised a mega multispecialty health camp at his native place, Burripalem in Guntur district on Tuesday.

All specialties including general medicine, general surgery, paediatrics, cardiology and ENT were covered and awareness session was also conducted on common health issues. All specialty consultations and investigations were undertaken and medicines were distributed to all patients.

Dr PV Rama Rao, chief of children's services and director of Andhra Hospitals, said that so far this was 32nd camp in this village and a total of 185 adults and children attended the camp. Expressing happiness for conducting mega camp on the birthday of the actor, he said the aim of Mahesh Babu and Andhra Hospitals is to develop this village as a model health village in the State. He complimented Dr Asritha, Dr Pavan, Dr Amar, Dr Ramesh and other team members, nurses, lab technicians and pharmacists for helping in this camp.