Megastar Chiranjeevi exudes confidence on Pawan becoming CM in near future

Hyderabad: Addressing the alumni meeting of Erramilli Narayana Murthy College here on Sunday, Chiranjeevi said politics was a different ball game. It is one place where one should make comments against others and should have the verve and nerve to absorb the remarks made by others.

In politics people make all kinds of comments relevant and irrelevant and they go to any extent. It is difficult for those who are not thick skinned to digest them and continue in politics. Chiranjeevi said during his brief stint in politics he realised that he was not fit for such conditions and decided to get back to the film industry.

But he said his brother Pawan was not a person who would give up anything so easily. "He is one who keeps moving ahead if he takes a decision. He had entered politics with a firm decision to stay there and he not only takes criticism and comments but can also retort in an equally powerful manner," Chiru said. He said he was sure that this quality of Pawan would take him to great heights in politics and one day he would be at the helm of affairs.