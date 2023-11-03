Mekapati Goutham lives on in people’s hearts

Nellore: Former Industries Minister late Mekapati Goutham Reddy has secured permanent place in the hearts of the people with his good deeds during his tenure as a Minister, lauded Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy. He unveiled a larger-than-life bronze statue of 15 feet hight of late Mekapati Goutham Reddy, on his birth anniversary, at Dycus Road Centre in Nellore city on Thursday. Former MP and Goutham Reddy’s father Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy also present on the occasion.

Minister Kakani commended that there are very few people like Mekapati, who ran diplomatic politics till his last breath. The untimely death of Mekapati is an irrecoverable loss for the people, specially youth, as he was responsible for the establishment of many industries in the district, he stated. Recalling his association with Mekapati Gotham Reddy, Nellore city MLA P Anil Kumar Yadav said the former encouraged him on many occasions like a brother, while Kandukuru MLA Magunta Mahidhar Reddy reminded that ‘Mekapati’ has initiated steps for the development of Ramayapatnam Port in Kandukuru constituency.

Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured him for the establishment of as many as 10 industries at MSME Park in Atmakuru town.

Party MLAs K Sanjeevaiah, R Prathap Kumar Reddy, MLCs P Chandra Sekhar Reddy, B Kalyana Chakravarthi and others participated in the programme.