Mekapati Goutham Reddy's funeral conducted with state honours, YS Jagan attended

The funeral ceremony of the Andhra Pradesh IT minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy had held with state honours at Mekapati Engineering College on Wednesday after a massive procession from Nellore to Udayagiri. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and ministers attended Gautam Reddy's funeral at Mekapati Engineering College in Udayagiri. Gautam Reddy's family members, relatives, fans and YSRCP activists also participated in the last rites.



Earlier, people in large scale participated in the funeral procession that begin at 6 am from Nellore to Udayagiri. The people and the fans have mourned over the death of their leader. The young leader on Monday has died in the Appollo hospital in Hyderabad while undergoing treatment after complaining chest pain.



The doctors have done CPR for Goutham Reddy, which has gone in vain and pronounced dead at 9.00 am on Monday. The government of Andhra Pradesh has declared two days of mourning and conducted the funeral with state honours.