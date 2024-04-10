Live
Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy campaigns in Kaligiri mandal of Udayagiri
Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy, the YSR Congress Party candidate for the Udayagiri Constituency, recently visited Veera Reddy Palem village in Kaligiri Mandal. During his visit, he engaged with the villagers at the Ratchabanda and discussed the importance of love and support for the party in the upcoming elections.
Taking the time to connect with the local farmers, Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy expressed his concern for their well-being and inquired about this year's crop yield. He emphasized that under Chandrababu Naidu's rule, farmers have been neglected, while the late Chief Minister Rajanna and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have been champions for farmer rights.
Highlighting YSR's legacy of providing free electricity to farmers, Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy urged the villagers to support him as their MLA, Vijayasai Reddy as their MP, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as their leader. He emphasized the importance of continuing the pro-farmer policies of the YSR Congress Party to ensure the welfare of the agricultural community.