Mekapati Vikram Reddy all praise for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Atmakuru Constituency, MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for fulfilling promises made during the Prajasankalpa Padayatra and bringing welfare to the lives of the poor. As part of a victory procession, a program was organized at Akbarabad and Gumparlapadu in AS Peta mandal on Sunday.

During his visit to the villages, MLA Mekapati inaugurated the construction of cement roads funded by the government in Akbarabad village with Rs.17.50 lakhs. He also interacted with the villagers, ensuring that welfare schemes are being provided and addressing any problems in the village.

MLA Mekapati emphasized that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to developing every village and family financially and urged the people to support him in the coming elections. He highlighted the various welfare schemes and development projects implemented in the villages, thanks to the government's initiatives.

In Gumparlapadu village, MLA Mekapati inaugurated side canal structures and a Village Health Clinic as part of the victory procession. He reiterated the Chief Minister's focus on public welfare and development, pointing out the improvements brought to the village in the past four years.

MLA Mekapati detailed the benefits received by farmers and beneficiaries in the villages through government programs and schemes. He expressed confidence in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership and promised further development if given the opportunity to continue in office.

Overall, MLA Mekapati emphasized the importance of supporting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the upcoming elections to ensure continued progress and welfare for the people of Andhra Pradesh.





Delete Edit



