Mekapati Vikram Reddy lauds youth leaders for supporting YSRCP

Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy receives a warm welcome at Chaserla mandal by youth leaders. He praised the enthusiasm and energy of the youth leaders and thanked them for their support to the YSR Congress Party. He acknowledged the important role played by the youth in the party's success and assured them of his continued support and encouragement.

MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government for the welfare and development of the youth, including schemes for skill development, employment opportunities, and higher education. He urged the youth to make use of these opportunities and contribute to the progress of the state.









He also emphasized the need for unity among the youth and urged them to work together for the overall development of the constituency. The MLA assured the young leaders that their voices and concerns would be heard and addressed by the party.

The enthusiastic response and warm welcome received by MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy during his visit to Chaserla Mandal reflected the strong bond between the youth and the party. This visit further strengthened the party's commitment to the welfare and empowerment of the youth in Atmakuru Constituency.