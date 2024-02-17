Mekapati Vikram Reddy participates in Athmeeya Sammelanam in Atmakur

Mekapati Vikram Reddy, legislator of Atmakuru Constituency, said that if the media friends who stand as a bridge to the people and the government give their full cooperation, they can provide more services to the people and for that purpose, the media friends should cooperate.

On Saturday, an Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting was held with the media friends of Atmakuru constituency at a private marriage hall in Atmakuru town. On this occasion, several journalists said that he was serving the people of Atmakuru constituency in a planned manner by defeating senior political leaders within two years as a legislator of Atmakuru constituency.

MLA Mekapati said that MLA Mekapati should provide support to journalists who do not have homes in Atmakuru constituency, and MLA Mekapati, who is highly educated, will develop Atmakuru constituency.

MLA Makapati Vikram Reddy said that during the two years as a legislator, with the cooperation of all of you, we have successfully organized tours and programs in Atmakuru constituency and received the blessings of the people. Journalists were felicitated on this occasion.