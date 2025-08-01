Membership cards to provide priority support to patients

Visakhapatnam: Care Hospitals launched its exclusive patient membership card, ‘sangham’ in the city.

The initiative was formally launched by Velagapudi Rama Krishna Babu, east constituency MLA in the presence of Mayukh Chaudhuri, HCOO of the hospital along with senior doctors, medical staff, and patients.

Following successful rollouts in Hyderabad and Indore, the introduction of the ‘sangham’ card in Visakhapatnam reflects the hospital’s commitment towards

strengthening personalised and community-focused healthcare across its network. ‘Sangham’ members will receive 24/7 priority support for both outpatient and inpatient services, ensuring a smooth hospital experience with a dedicated contact person to assist them. Onsite benefits include consultations with medical room doctors and scheduled health and wellness sessions to promote overall wellbeing.

In case of emergencies, members can avail of free ambulance pickup within a 5-km radius and round-the-clock support by contacting 9133354516.