Merchants should cooperate with public and government: Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Ongole: The minister for energy, forests, environment, science, and technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that the merchants should cooperate with the public and they should sell the commodities as per the prices fixed by the government. He warned of cancellation of licences if any merchant is found charging more price.

The minister visited the Bapuji Market Complex in the morning on Thursday and interacted with the merchants of groceries and essential commodities. Speaking to media, the minister said that the government received many complaints about merchants hoarding commodities and selling them for increased prices. He said that the government has fixed prices for every commodity and the merchants should display them in the store and charge the customer accordingly.

He said that the merchants should cooperate with the public and the government in the turbulent times and warned if any merchant found spiking the prices, his license would be canceled and the store would be seized.

Balineni announced that 17 positive cases of coronavirus were registered in the district and advised the public to be more alert and follow the instructions given by the chief minister and the authorities. He said that the restrictions were stepped up in the areas where positive cases are registered.

He pleaded the foreign returned and Delhi returned people with folded hands and advised them to come forward to undergo the test for coronavirus, just to save their families, friends, and fellow people in society. He announced that the positive cases in the RIMS Ongole will be shifted to KIMS and Sanghamitra hospitals for better treatment while the first positive case will be discharged today, as the result of his samples are announced negative. He said that they are provided all facilities in the quarantine centers and taking care of the people in them. He advised the public to not panic, but at the same time don't be negligent about the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister appreciated the volunteers who have successfully distributed the pensions on April 1, without worrying about the pandemic and said that they will distribute the Rs 1000 on Saturday which is announced as the help by the government to all white ration card holders.