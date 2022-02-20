Merger of Pedapalaparru with Gudivada revenue division sought

Pedapalaparru(Krishna district): The reorganisation of districts has become a bane for the people of Pedapalaparru village in Mudinepalli mandal of Krishna district. The village is situated in Gudivada revenue division but falls under Kaikaluru Assembly constituency. In districts' reorganisation, Kaikaluru constituency would be merged with Eluru district.

In effect, the people of Pedapalaparru have to travel 70 km to reach district headquarters at Eluru, which is also the revenue divisional headquarters.

Earlier, they need to travel 5 km to reach revenue division in Gudivada and 35 km to reach the district headquarters at Machilipatnam. The villagers appealed to the government to merge their village Pedapalaparru with Gudivada revenue division to solve their problem. Though the village is situated in Mudinepalli mandal, villagers will go to Gudivada sub-registrar office for registrations. Their post office is situated in Moturu village in Gudivada rural mandal and savings accounts of all the villagers are in Gudivada branch of Krishna district cooperative central bank. In this scenario, all day-to-day transactions are linked with Gudivada revenue division.

In order to solve their problem, the villagers appealed to the government to merge Pedapalaparru village with Gudivada revenue division. On the other hand, farmers of Pedapalaparru village face another problem. Most of their agriculture lands are in Moturu, Kalvapudi, Pata Chavatapalli and others. With the change of the district, they live in one village and their lands will fall in another district. These problems would have far-reaching consequences for them.

Even the students of the village have the problem that they study in Gudivada and their houses will be in Eluru district.