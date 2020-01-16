Merger or Alliance? Speculations rife over Jana Sena- BJP meeting

As the crucial meeting between BJP and Jana Sena to chalk out the future course of action as both the parties have decided to work together once again is underway, there are speculations rounding about the merger of the Jana Sena into BJP. However, the reliable sources have cleared the air on the rumours and asserted that there is no merger but only a pure alliance.

The meeting, which began at Murali Fortune Hotel in Vijayawada is said to be continued for a few more hours to address all concerns related to the cadre and the alliance. Earlier, the BJP national spokesman GVL Narasimha has said that the alliance would continue till 2024 elections. He also asserted that the Local Body elections and Amaravati is not part of their agenda.

The meeting is a follow-up to the Pawan's interaction with BJP national working president J P Nadda in New Delhi on Monday.