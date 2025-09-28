  • Menu
MG Brothers launches new KIAshowroom
Kurnool: A new KIA showroom launched in a spacious premises at Dibaguntla near Nandyal with the aim of providing sales and services to the people of Nandyal district.

MGB Group CEO Aditya Machani along with family members inaugurated the showroom and said that all types of Kia vehicles are available to the people of Nandyal and those interested should visit the showroom and test drive it.

Aditya Machani, MGB Group Member Tarakeshwar, General Manager Yellappa and office staff participated in this programme.

